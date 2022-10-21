A contractor was arrested after a vehicle he was driving was found to have been stolen in August.
Around 11.30 a.m. on October 13, officers stopped a white Toyota Aqua vehicle at 7th Avenue West Extension, Malick. When they examined the vehicle, they observed the chassis number had been tampered with, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Further checks revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Southern Division in August. The vehicle was seized and the driver, a 34-year-old contractor from San Juan, was detained and conveyed to the Stolen Vehicles Office in Port of Spain.
In another incident, a white Nissan AD wagon was discovered on October 17, when officers executed warrants in the San Juan, Morvant and Barataria districts, the police’s post said.
During the course of the exercise, officers received information and went to the corner of 8th Avenue and 7th Street, Barataria. While searching a bin at the location, officers discovered a black plastic bag containing a Smith and Wesson firearm. The revolver was seized and taken for further processing.
Investigations are ongoing.