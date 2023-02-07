A 34-year-old contractor was sentenced to two months hard labour when he appeared before Magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes, at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court on Monday, after he pleaded guilty to a Harassment charge.
During the period of January 27 and 1st February, 2023, the accused allegedly called his girlfriend’s phone and sent several text messages, threatening to kill both him
and her, which caused the woman to fear for her life.
Officers of the Arima Police Station referred the matter to the Special Victim Department, the officers conducted investigations.
The man was arrested and charged with harassment.
The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire – Guy Alleyne, ASP Seecharan and Inspector Wayne Stanley and Sergeant Edwards.