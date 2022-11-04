POLICE are at the scene of murder and suicide in San Fernando this morning.

A man shot his estranged wife, then turned the firearm on himself and took his life outside their family home at Drayton Street.

checkles

Police officers on the scene. Photo: Trevor Watson

Keisha Bostic was leaving her home at around 6.30 a.m. when she was confronted by Sharaz Mohammed, who pointed a firearm at her.

Mohammed, described by police as a businessman, fired several rounds and Bostic sustained several injuries.

The estranged husband shot himself, fell and died in the front yard of the house.

Police said Mohammed came to the house in a vehicle that his wife did not know.

He waited in the vehicle until she left the house, before confronting her.

0a6c558f-c1ea-4a57-b767-ac6d3b44a0fe.jpg

Relatives in the house took Bostic to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred approximately 30 metres away from the Anstey Memorial Girls’ Anglican School.

The Express was told that Mohammed, of Reece Road, Barrackpore, was a licensed firearms owner, with a permit to possession four handguns and a shotgun.

This according to a senior officer on the scene of the killing/suicide.

Mohammed and Bostic were married in January but separated recently.

Bostic was an attorney and former secondary school teacher.

f79cc2c1-113b-48da-80e5-2207c6959313.jpg

