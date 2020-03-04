A Central family is asking for help in locating a teenage girl who went missing on Monday.
Shenice Samuel, 16, was last seen in her school uniform standing near a gas station in Chaguanas around 5.30 a.m.
Samuel attends St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando.
Her mother, Michelle Duke, said her older son dropped off the teenager at the gas station to get the school bus.
Samuel, of Mamoral No. 2, did not get on the school bus and did not attend school on Monday.
“My son dropped her off and drove away to work. But when she did not come home that evening we started calling around. She did not go to school.
“A friend told us that she was talking to Shenice that morning. She told the friend to hold on, she was going into a car. I don’t know whose car or where she was going,” the mother said.
Duke, a mother of three, said her daughter had no reason to leave home. She said the teenager had never left home without telling her.
“I don’t know what happened here. The way things going in this country you cannot assume anything,” she said.
A missing person report was filed at the Chaguanas Police Station.
Police Service Anti-Kidnapping Unit officers have contacted the family.
Investigators are attempting to retrieve closed circuit television camera footage from businesses in the area.
Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911.