CONVICTED narcotics trafficker and alleged 'zesser' party organiser Dorrel Simon was shot and killed on Sunday night.
Police suspect that the killing of Simon, 44, was drug-related.
He was convicted in June 2012 of the offence of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and in March 2014 of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Police said that Simon was the organiser of a 'zesser' party at Caroni last month, where 250 people were detained.
Police said that the property on which the party was held was owned by Simon.
A police report said that at around 9.55 p.m. police were told that a man was shot in the vicinity of D&C Convenience Store at Kelly Village.
Officers of the Central Division Task Force (North) and Caroni police responded and were told that the victim was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Police were told that Simon and another person were walking along the street when two men armed with guns emerged from a vehicle.
They fired multiple rounds, then returned to the vehicle which sped off.
Residents took Simon to hospital, and he died while being treated.
Crime scene investigators retrieved nine spent shells, projectiles and fragments, varying from nine millimetre to .45 caliber ammunition, from the scene.
Cpl Bridgemohan, WPC Bickram and others of Homicide Region III also responded.