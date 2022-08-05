A FORMER murder convict has gone missing, and the police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Kareen Ramlal, 43, of Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna, was last seen on Sunday, July 31.
Police have asked that anyone who may know where she is to contact them at 645-7573 or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, or contact any police station or report via the TTPS app.
In March last year, Ramlal and her co-accused, Geewan Pardassie and Ramdaye Ramlal, pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas for the May 2006 murder of Kareen Ramlal’s husband, Anil Jadoo. The motive was that Jadoo had been constantly abusive towards Ramlal.
During last year’s sentencing, Justice St Clair-Douglas said he was of the view the starting point of sentence for such an offence was 24 years’ imprisonment.
He noted, however, the guilty pleas warranted an automatic one-third reduction.
Justice St Clair-Douglas added that the court also had to take into consideration the time the accused had spent in pre-trial custody. After the deductions, the judge ordered that each accused be made to serve only one year and two months’ hard labour, which began in March last year.