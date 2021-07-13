MARLON KING, the man who was convicted in 2012 after being found guilty of tying his four-year-old step-daughter Amy Annamunthodo to a door frame and punching her to death, has had his conviction and sentence quashed.
Now the Appeal Court will have to make a determination as to whether King should face a fresh trial or be allowed to walk free.
A three-judge Court of Appeal panel comprising Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip on Tuesday made the ruling after King mounted a challenge against his conviction and sentence.
The appeal was heard in January.
On July 29, the judges will hear submissions from attorneys representing both the State and the appellant to determine if he should in fact face a retrial.
King was convicted before former President and High Court judge Anthony Carmona.
The State’s case was that on May 15, 2006, King tied Amy’s hair to a piece of cloth and strung her to a door frame at his Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella home. He then gagged the child with a knotted plastic bag and punched her about her body with his clenched fists 20 to 30 times.
The witness to the beating was King's neighbour, Andre Rocke, who testified for the State.
King and Amy’s mother, Anita Annamunthodo, took the child’s corpse to the hospital that night.
The attending doctor, Dr Kris Pulchan, found the child’s body had already stiffened, and bore bruises covering her body and cigarette burns to her chest, abdomen, back and genitals.
Pathologist Dr Hughvon des Vignes found lacerations, tears, bleeding, scrapes and bruises on Amy’s brain, neck, eye, chest, shoulder, palm and back of her right hand, her heart, lungs, spleen, liver, adrenalin glands, kidney, abdomen, pelvic area, upper, mid, and lower back, and bottom.
King denied all of it, claiming that he had spent time that day with Amy. He said he found Amy during the day in a bedroom “humming and crying” before she defecated in her underwear and he made her clean up herself.
King said when the child’s mother came home, he left to visit a neighbour, and was called back by Anita Annamunthodo to find that Amy “stretch out just so”.
He said he never once struck Amy.
The trial spanned five months and the State called 16 witnesses including Amy's mother and King's ex-wife. There were two defence witnesses in the matter.
Carmona summed up the case in five days. At the end of it all, the jury returned with the guilty verdict after spending two hours in the jury room.
Appearing on behalf of King at the appeal were attorneys Peter Carter and Delicia Helwig-Robertson while attorney Travers Sinanan appeared on behalf of the State.