The Government and its agencies must coordinate within the law and available resources in responding to public emergencies such as the impacts of bad weather, Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.
Speaking at a virtual news conference, Al-Rawi defended the State against accusations of sluggishness as Trinidad and Tobago’s population prepared for severe conditions with the passage of tropical disturbance Invest#91L, which was, up to yesterday, moving east of the islands.
The worst of the system’s thunderstorms hit T&T on Wednesday, dumping several hours of rain in some areas while hardly troubling others, but causing massive flash and street flooding and swollen rivers in the east, central and south.
Asked whether the prime minister would be visiting any communities affected by flooding and other emergencies caused by this week’s weather, he said, “I see the prime minister publicly all the time.”
Al-Rawi said Rowley was “on the field”, and referred to the ongoing 2023 national budget debate process in the Parliament.
He said he was, himself, only appearing at the news conference in a suit because the Opposition had insisted on examining local government’s allocations “for hours, probably to see why they got more money for roads and drains”.
“We are in the Parliament cycle and we are obliged to answer,” he said, adding, “The minute I have answered, I will certainly be on the field.”
Al-Rawi also said coordination among relevant ministries, regional corporations, agencies such as the Office of Disaster Management and Preparedness (ODPM) and responders such as the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) would have started since Tuesday.
The minister said responders would have been on the ground yesterday, and noted that at the time of the country being placed on an Adverse Weather Alert#1—Yellow Level on Tuesday, Invest#91L was not an organised system.
Communications also went out from his ministry, the ODPM and the Ministry of National Security, advising of the TTMS’ alerts and of available resources, such as sandbags.
He said some 50,000 to 60,000 sandbags have been distributed in recent months, and the Ministry of Rural Development would have been networking with the Disaster Management Units (DMU) of the 14 regional corporations.
Take warnings seriously
Al-Rawi said the Cabinet had discussed the issue yesterday morning and schools were “on” today unless otherwise advised. He said the country was still under Yellow Alert and was not looking at an organised system, but an organisation of “clouds in the sky”, making it difficult to anticipate what would happen.
He recalled the State’s response to a tropical storm warning in June, when his ministry took a more publicly proactive approach, with Al-Rawi addressing the nation at a news conference on preparation and response, including the early closure of schools and most public places.
The country this week faced “a lot of rain” with the passage of Invest#91L and the agencies would have mobilised to ensure all systems were in place, since Tuesday, he said.
He was also to address criticism of the Ministry of Education for giving notice that schools were closed around 7.15 a.m. yesterday, when most pupils would have been on their way or at school.
Al-Rawi said T&T was just coming out of the impacts of Covid-19, including on schools, and the Government had to be measured in its responses.
“If we shut down the schools for every Yellow Alert we would be in trouble,” he stated, noting heavy rains had hit some areas and not others.
He said in responding to public and private emergencies, the State’s agencies would have to ensure they are within the law. Stating later that the budget post-Covid-19 was “not very elastic”, he said the ministries had to ensure they had the money. However, resources were there to assist people, he said.
Al-Rawi had earlier said “we dealt with a lot of rain that we provided notice about” and asked people to “take the warning seriously”.
He later stated he spoke for the entire Cabinet and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when he appeared on these occasions.
ODPM chief executive officer Ret Major General Rodney Smart later said T&T was admired for its disaster networking, including through the National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Multi-sectoral Committee and National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).
He said by Tuesday, these coordinating units would have engaged with all responders and some private-sector stakeholders, such as communications providers like Digicel, in a briefing. Smart said there would have been anticipation as to what could happen, and before an incident a lot of planning goes into their state of readiness.
Hope for Lynch
Al-Rawi said the weather was something to be taken seriously and expressed concern for Lopinot resident Theresa Lynch, who was swept away as she tried to cross a swollen river in Surrey Village. He expressed hope Lynch would be found, and appealed to people not to take chances with flash flooding.
“Our hearts and minds and prayers are with Theresa Lynch and her family,” Al-Rawi said.
“We pray as we scour every aspect of the roads and waterways that are connected together, that she has survived being swept away.”
The minister said he did have some concerns that would require all stakeholders to meet and continue to strengthen the response network.
He asked people not to attempt to cross flood waters either in foot or in their cars, and called on the public to report incidents and potential dangers, including people entering flooded waterways or interfering with public property.
“Take advantage of preparing your homes,” Al-Rawi also said.
While he said some flooding could be attributed to rapid run-off, Al-Rawi said in some cases where people had been affected, it was clear they had built structures in very “dangerous” places.
Al-Rawi warned that the law is coming for those who “interfere” with Government infrastructure, referring to several instances where people had moved or destroyed structures and caused environmental impacts.
He said in one case the Government’s wall had been moved, causing water seepage and damage.
Another person claimed land in Penal and left some two feet for water to pass through.
“Stop interfering with public works,” Al-Rawi said, adding, “That is just wrong.”
He said information had already reached his ministry and action was to be taken, including by the Ministry of Works and Transport, against illegal developers and those who interfere with roadways and waterways.
Al-Rawi also appealed to the population not to create its own problems, and said “we have removed almost twice the height of the Twin Towers in garbage from our drains”.
He later said he was concerned, when asked his assessment of the country’s readiness and response this week. However, he was “pleased that there is a working system that could go into effect”.
Al-Rawi said disaster management and response required a dedicated and long-term programme, which the ministry has recognised.