A Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officer and a police officer are dead following a domestic dispute on Sunday morning.
The men have been identified as TTCG Jabari Francois and Special Reserve Officer Jomo Gulston.
It happened along a track near the Diego Martin Bus Terminal at around 2am.
Police said Francois was walking to the home of a female friend when he observed the woman leaving her home with Gulston.
Francois confronted the police officer as he was about to enter his vehicle and there was an altercation.
Police said both men drew their service revolvers and fired at each other.
Francois was shot once in the head and died at the scene.
Gulston was hit seven times. He drove away but crashed a short distance away and died.
The woman was not hurt.