A constable attached to the Port-of-Spain City Police was among two persons arrested for being in possession of 515 grammes of marijuana in Carenage on Wednesday.
The marijuana was allegedly found around 6.10 am during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Big Yard, Carenage.
Police Constable Cureem Scott, 21, and a female companion, Saphire Fabian, 22, were arrested and charged for possession of the narcotics.
PC Scott and Fabian are scheduled to appear virtually before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.