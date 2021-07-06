A POLICE officer and two women who were found in a vehicle in Debe early yesterday morning are being investigated for firearm- related offences and breach of curfew.
The police officer is attached to a station in the Central Police Division, and the other suspects are a 22-year-old woman of Rochard Road, Penal, and a 21-year-old woman of Old Quinam Road, Penal.
A police report said that at around 2.30 a.m., PCs Maynard and Sandy were on mobile patrol along Debe Trace in the vicinity of a bridge when they observed a white Toyota Axio parked on the roadway.
The officers approached the vehicle and observed the 22-year-old woman in the driver's seat.
The male suspect was seated in the front passenger seat, and the other woman in the rear seat.
Police said that PC Maynard requested the driver's permit of the driver and she allegedly responded that she was never issued with one.
PCs Maynard and Sandy searched the vehicle and allegedly found a transparent plastic bag with a firearm with ammunition on the rear seat.
The male suspect identified himself as a police officer attached to a station in the Central Division.
They were detained and taken to a police station in the southern police district for questioning.