A POLICE constable was arrested on Friday night for cursing and assaulting his colleagues after they informed him he was breaking the law by not wearing a face mask while in public.
The arrest took place around 8.45 p.m. at Mango Rose, East Dry River, Port of Spain, after officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) noticed a group of individuals gathered in the driveway of a building in the area.
A police report said the officers observed one member of the group not wearing a face mask and reminded him that once in public, one should be worn at all times.
In response, the 42-year-old constable attached to the Port of Spain community police told his fellow officers “my mask home”.
He was advised to go to his home and get the mask, but he reportedly refused and cursed them.
As the officers attempted to arrest him for the use of obscene language, the constable began resisting and a struggle ensued, during which the officers were assaulted.
After being subdued, he was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.
The officers involved were also treated for minor injuries.