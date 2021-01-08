A police officer was detained yesterday following allegations of rape.
The 34-year-old man was detained around 5 a.m. after a woman reported she had been raped the previous afternoon.
The incident took place along Pine Ridge Heights, Arouca, around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The woman told police she was walking along the road, when a vehicle pulled alongside her.
She said the driver threatened to harm her if she did not get into the car.
She complied.
She told officers she was raped, after which the suspect released her.
She made a report to the police, and identified her attacker.
Investigations were launched and the police officer was detained at his home at the NUGFW housing development, off Lopinot Road, Arouca.