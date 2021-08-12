A police officer attached to the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department has been arrested after allegedly making threats to kill his wife and their two-year-old daughter.
The woman reported to police that she was at the Sangre Grande home of her mother in the company of her daughter around 8:20pm on Wednesday when her 31-year-old husband arrived and took the child away.
She said she called him on his cellular phone and during the conversation he made threats to kill her and the child. A report was made to the Sangre Grande Police Station and an investigation was launched into the incident.
The suspect was later arrested by officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit.