A police officer who allegedly attempted to bribe a couple he caught being intimate in a vehicle, has been arrested by his colleagues.
The constable, who is attached to the Child Protection Unit, was expected to be charged for the offences of corruptly soliciting money and corruptly receiving money.
A police report said that at around midday July 24, the couple was in a compromising position in a vehicle in a car park in Chaguanas when they were approached by the suspect.
He allegedly identified himself as a police officer and allegedly informed the couple that they were engaging in a criminal act and that there were other offences reported at the Chaguanas Police Station in which they were suspects.
The suspect allegedly told the victims that he would accept the sum of $5,000 to forgo prosecution against them.
The victims handed the suspect $2,500 and arranged to hand over the balance of the cash on another day.
The suspect allegedly took a cell phone with accessories from the second victim and promised to return it after the balance was paid.
The suspect then left the couple.
Both victims made a report to the Chaguanas Police Station and PC Samad was detailed to investigate.
On July 25, a sting operation was set up in Saith Park, Chaguanas, and the police constable was arrested.
Enquiries were conducted and after consultation with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, directions were given to initiate criminal proceedings against constable for the offences.
PC Samad is continuing investigations.