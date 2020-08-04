Special Reserve Police Officer, Sherwin John, is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande Magistrate today, charged with the murder of his wife, Vera Golabie, and common assault against a female victim last Thursday.
John, 27, of Church Street, Matura, and last attached to the Sangre Grande Traffic Section, was charged with the offences following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Monday 3rd August, 2020.
Golabie, 28, of the same address, was in her yard last Thursday when she got into an altercation with a male relative. During the incident, she was stabbed several times in her neck. A female relative of the victim who witnessed the incident was also threatened by the man before he exited the premises and drove off. Golabie died at the scene.
John went to the Matura Police Station that day.