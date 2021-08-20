A 31-year-old Special Reserve Police Constable is due to appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder.
Patrick Greig was detained on July 5, following the death of a Diego Martin man, however, he was released from custody seven days later.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, advised that further investigation be conducted into the matter.
After police conducted further investigations, Greig, of Factory Road, Diego Martin, was re-arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.
Police investigations revealed that a Police Constable was returning from his garden around 6:50 pm on July 5, when he heard a commotion.
The officer then observed a group of five to six men beating his uncle, a short distance way. The officer intervened and allegedly attempted to separate the group, when he observed Keven Benjamin, also called Naza, with a cutlass in his right hand. The officer allegedly called out to Benjamin to drop the cutlass, however, the man turned towards him and with the cutlass upraised and made a verbal threat to the officer.
The Police Constable then drew his licensed pistol and discharged one round of nine-millimetre ammunition at Benjamin who fell to the ground. Benjamin was taken to the St James Medical Complex for treatment, however, he was pronounced dead at 7:15 pm.
The investigation was supervised by Inspector Jones of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One Office.