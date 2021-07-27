A Police Inspector and a female doubles vendor will appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate today charged with offences arising out of a Facebook video in which a woman was seen firing shots in the air from a firearm.
Inspector Russel Maharaj, who was last attached to the Port-of-Spain Division, was charged with transferring a firearm and ammunition. Dena Colan Rambarath was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.
During the period 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday April 11th, 2021, Maharaj, Rambarath, and other persons were assembled at Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria.
It is alleged that Rambarath took hold of a firearm, belonging to Maharaj, and began brandishing it following which loud explosions were heard. The incident was recorded via a cell phone and subsequently, a clip of it was uploaded to Facebook.
On Wednesday 22nd July 2021, the video clip was seen on social media. The Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) was assigned to investigate. The investigations were spearheaded by Senior Supt Ramnarine Samaroo, Supt Martin and ASP Montrichard.
Enquiries were conducted and on Thursday 22nd July 2021, Insp Maharaj and Rambarath were arrested by Constable Moore and Sgt Valentine respectively.
Further enquiries were conducted and on Monday 26th July 2021, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC was approached and he gave advice. Maharaj was charged at the Four Roads Police Station, while Rambarath was charged at the Carenage Police Station.