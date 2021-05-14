RESTRAINT and good sense, rather than irresponsible and reckless behaviour.
This was urged by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith as the country is in the midst of the highest number of recorded Covid-19 coronavirus infections and deaths since the onset of pandemic.
In a media release on Friday, Griffith called on the public to heed the implorations of the Government, rather than to search for technicalities within the law to justify irresponsible and reckless behavior.
The statement said that Griffith noted with concern a hiking event held by Fusion Adventure which resulted in the convergence of approximately 60 hikers in a public place on Thursday, and considering whether charges should be brought against those involved.
The TTPS release said, "The CoP is cognizant of the media release issued by Fusion Adventure defending their actions by alleging that the event was not in breach of the directives set out by the Public Health Regulations, as participants did not complete the hike together.
However, there is no evidence to suggest that individuals, whether by themselves or in groups, did not gather en masse during the hike.
It may, therefore, be necessary to consider whether charges should be brought against Fusion Adventure for the aiding, abetting, counselling, or procuring of a breach of the Public Health Regulations".
"It is therefore incumbent on members of the public, both event organizers and prospective participants, to exercise restraint and good sense in these times, rather than to search for technicalities within the law to justify irresponsible and reckless behavior.
He said the resultant effect of such gatherings can lead to a further exponential increase in COVID-19 infections amongst the populace and the imposition of further and more stringent restrictions by way of the Public Health Regulations.
The CoP reiterates that citizens should conduct themselves in a manner which will preserve the health of themselves, their families and the public at large.
He therefore is asking citizens to heed the implorations of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and refrain from gathering, except in the course of employment in, or the accessing of an essential service.
