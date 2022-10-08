The police officer who shot and killed a man on the compound of a supermarket in Cocoyea, San Fernando, has reported that he shot man who started a fight, after he was warned about smoking what the officer said was marijuana.
Jamie Walker, was shot twice an died in the parking lot of WEE Supermarket.
His children witnessed his death.
The Special Reserve Police officer who killed Walker said that at around 4pm he was at the supermarket when he noticed Walker seated in a Nissan B15 parked in the supermarket’s carpark “smoking a cigarette of unusual length and a strong pungent odor emanating”.
The SRP said he formed the opinion that Walker was smoking marijuana and informed him of the offence of smoking same in a public place.
He said Walker became agitated, exited the vehicle and a scuffle started.
The officer said Walker hit him several blows about his face and body.
During the scuffle, the officer said he felt Walker grabbing for his firearm which was on his right side waist, so he grabbed the firearm and shot Walker twice.
Responding officers took possession of a pistol and 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and two spent shells
The CCTV footage from the supermarket was also taken.
Walker, 39, was a former solider and truck driver.
The father of four, of Orchid Gardens.
His wife, Heather Cedeno-Walker, was in shock as she told reporters that three of the children were seated in the family’s car when the shooting occurred mere feet from them.
Cedeno-Walker said, “I am confused. Everything happened so fast. When the shots fired the three children started to bawl ‘Daddy! Daddy!’, “.
She added, “I asked him (the off-duty officer) how could he do this. He told me I is a police officer and showed me his badge”.
A senior police officer of the Southern Police Division told the Express that the off-duty police officer was not detained last evening, but investigations are continuing into the incident.
The officer is attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB).
Video footage circulating showed the altercation and when the off-duty police officer drew the firearm.
The wife said that she was driving the family’s Nissan B-15 car and had picked up their children from school then her husband from his workplace in Helen Street, Marabella.
She said they were on their way home when they stopped in Cocoyea to purchase food, and she parked in the car park of WE Supermarket shortly after 4 p.m.
The children who were in the vehicle are aged 13, eight, and four.
The couple also have an infant, almost two years old, who was at a day-care centre at the time.
Cedeno-Walker said she crossed the Naparima Mayaro Road to enter a food outlet to purchase the meal, and left her husband and children in the car.
“While I was waiting on the food, I was hearing arguing. This was over the park (parking spot). I came out and I saw he and the guy (off-duty police officer) arguing. I said, ‘What is going on? The kids are in the car. Why are you getting on like that. They had a scramble, then they separated and started to throw talk. Another man said, ‘All you be careful because that man has a gun. Within that time, the man pulled out the gun and fired shots. I saw when he pulled out the gun”, said Cedeno-Walker.
The wife ran to a pharmacy next door to the supermarket for help.
She said when she returned, Walker was standing and talking.
“I saw blood on his shirt. I thought he got a graze. He said, ‘He good, he good.’ He seemed normal then he sat down. Then he lie down. I went over him and realised he got a wound on his belly. I asked the guy in the pharmacy what to do, and he told me to put a cloth over it. But the guy who did the shooting did not want me to touch him and go around him at all. So, I called the ambulance“, said the wife.
She said while they awaited the ambulance, her husband asked for water. “I kept talking to the ambulance people on the phone giving directions etc. Happened at around 4.30 pm. Everything happened fast, within minutes”, she said.
Walked died at the scene.