A police officer was found dead at a guest house in Aranguez.
However, while an autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death, investigators do not suspect foul play.
Sean Timothy, 55, of Angelina Terrace, Morvant, was found dead at Double Palm Guest House at Rambhaju Street, Aranguez, around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police were told that Timothy was with a woman from Morvant when he fell and hit his head on the ground.
He was unresponsive and the police and emergency health services were notified.
Timothy later died.
When the police arrived, they found Timothy on the ground on the western side of the building.
He was wearing blue boxer briefs and a green jersey.
Supt Ramjohn and Sgt Murray led a team of officers who responded to the report.
Investigators did not observe any further marks of violence but a post-mortem was ordered.