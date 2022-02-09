Cop dies of Covid

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) lost another officer due to Covid-19 last Thursday.
Sergeant Anthony Williams, 53, was the 33rd officer to have died during the ongoing pandemic.
A TTPS statement posted to social media on Monday said Williams passed away at Couva Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.
It said Williams served almost 30 years in the Police Service, having enlisted in May 1992.
Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, of the TTPS Western Division, said: “Sgt Williams was one of those rare breed of officers, it’s difficult to find officers like Williams as he was committed to both the TTPS and to his family.”
Thompson added: “The Western Division has lost a brother, friend, and a hero, he will be truly missed.”
Williams leaves to mourn his wife and five children.