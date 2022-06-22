A special reserve policeman (SRP) is aiding investigators after he was found with a stolen vehicle.
Around 12.45 p.m. on Monday, the victim told investigators he left his vehicle, a Toyota 101 Corolla, in a parking area of a pharmacy along Toco Main Road in Sangre Grande.
He left the engine running and the keys in the car.
He told investigators he was just running inside to make a quick purchase, and was expected to be out within minutes.
However, when he exited the pharmacy the vehicle was missing.
He made a report to the police and an all-points bulletin was issued.
At about 5.55 p.m. that day, police received information that the vehicle had been spotted along Wrightson Road in Port of Spain.
However, when investigators responded, they did not find the car.
At about the same time, an SRP went to Besson Street Police Station and confessed to a senior officer that he had stolen a car earlier that day in Sangre Grande.
He told the officers the vehicle had been parked along Rodney Street, Port of Spain.
The officers went to the location and secured the car.
The SRP was detained. PC Budhooram of the Sangre Grande CID is conducting investigations.