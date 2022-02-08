The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) mourns the death of constable Roger Arneaud.
Arneaud, 53, died on February 4, following a road traffic accident.
Arneaud enlisted in the TTPS as a special reserve officer and served for eight years. He was last attached to the Western Division Traffic Enforcement Unit which operates from the Carenage police station, a release from the TTPS stated.
Arneaud will be remembered as an outspoken and hardworking person who was always willing to discuss differences. Acting corporal Tobias shared that Arneaud was a genuine person, adding that his penchant for cleanliness and order at the station will be missed.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the TTPS extended condolences to Arneaud’s family, friends and colleagues as they “say goodbye to another dedicated officer.”
It was last week that Arneaud was driving a vehicle along the Diego Martin Main Road when he lost control of the car and crashed into a traffic light near the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard in Diamond Vale.
Officers from the nearby West End police station responded after they heard the impact. Arneaud was taken to the St James hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
He leaves to mourn is his four brothers and one sister.