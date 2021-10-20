A VERDICT of not guilty has been returned in favour of a police officer who was charged with the murder of a Laventille man on Divali Day 14 years ago.
It took around five hours for Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas to read parts of his judgment following the judge-alone trial, before announcing he had found PC Anthony Sylvester not guilty of both murder and manslaughter.
Sylvester was accused of murdering Sheldon Des Vignes on the afternoon of November 7, 2007, at Upper St Barbs Road, Laventille.
He had been shot to the head and was pronounced dead shortly after at Port of Spain General Hospital.
Even though it was not in dispute that Sylvester had in fact shot Des Vignes and in doing so the judge found the officer was not acting in self-defence, Justice St Clair-Douglas nonetheless delivered the not-guilty verdicts given the material inconsistencies in the testimonies of the State’s witnesses.
Not just that, but Justice St Clair-Douglas said the testimonies of those witnesses, most of whom were Des Vignes’s relatives, were embellished to such a degree that he was left “unsure” and, therefore, could not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Sylvester had acted with criminal conduct.
The State’s case was that on the day in question, Alexander had received a report of men wearing camouflage clothing along St Barbs Road.
When the officer and three of his colleagues arrived at the location, Sylvester came out of the police vehicle and began assaulting one of them.
The man’s brother then walked up to Sylvester and pushed him before the officer slapped the second man. The man in turn then also slapped the officer before walking away.
State prosecutor Indira Chinebas suggested Sylvester then handed his rifle over to one of his colleagues, armed himself with his pistol and went after the man.
However, as the foot chase was taking place, Des Vignes, who at the time was playing cards in a yard with other family members, walked out into the track.
As the officer opened fire on the man he was chasing, he instead shot Des Vignes to the head.
Defence disputes
The defence on the other hand disputed this version of events.
In giving his evidence-in-chief last month, Sylvester said he and three other officers attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) were on patrol when he received information that a group of men armed with guns were standing along St Barbs Road, Laventille.
As they arrived at the location, the men ran off in a southerly direction towards a track in the area. All four officers came out of the marked police vehicle, but only Sylvester and one of his fellow officers chased after the men. The other two remained by the police vehicle.
Sylvester testified that while chasing one of the men, whom he later realised was Des Vignes, he (Sylvester) slipped and fell causing him to lose hold of his Galil rifle. But before he could retrieve control of the weapon, he saw Des Vignes turn around with a pistol in his hand and was about to point it in his direction.
It was at this point the officer said he ordered Des Vinges to drop the weapon but he refused. Sylvester said he then used his side arm, a Smith and Wesson pistol, to open fire on Des Vinges, hitting him in the head.
Justice St Clair-Douglas said based on the totality of the evidence, he believed the State’s contention insofar that the slapping incident had taken place and that Des Vignes was nothing more than just an innocent victim.