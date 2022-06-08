An off-duty police constable was seriously wounded in a shooting at Lowkie Trace, Penal, on Tuesday night.
His friend, Adesh Seesaran, was grazed by a bullet in the foot and another man escaped unhurt.
The suspect escaped.
The injured officer was identified as Richard Jaggessar attached to the Siparia Police Station.
A police report stated that Jagessar, of Lowkie Trace, was standing on the roadway near his home with two friends at around 9.35pm.
Jagessar was speaking with the men when they were approached by a man dressed in a black hoodie, black long pants and a ski mask. The man pointed a firearm at Jagessar and his friends and fired five shots.
The reported stated that the men took cover as the gunman escaped by running south along Lowkie Trace.
The friends later found Jagessar bleeding from a wound to the lower back and foot. Seesaran was bleeding from a wound to his right foot.
The third man escaped unhurt.
Police said the wounded men were assisted by residents and taken to the Siparia Health Facility.
Police have requested closed circuit television camera footage from homeowners in the area.
Five .45 caliber spent shells and one projectile were recovered at the scene.
A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined and officers are unable to say whether the incident was linked to Jagessar’s job.