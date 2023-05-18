A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), on Thursday, gave Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher’s crime update:
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service continues to regularly review and update its operations and strategies, with a view of reducing the incidence of crime and the fear of crime as we work to make every place in our nation safe.”
This from Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, who added, “We have set certain targets and our officers have been working assiduously to achieve these goals. We have implemented throughout all Divisions, our Violent Crime Reduction Plan built on the pillars of Precision, Intelligence, Prevention, Proactivity, and Prosecution”. The plan focuses on Precision Policing of the “Power Few”, Dismantling Criminal Gangs, Seizing Illegal Firearms, Eradicating Drug Blocks, Increasing Focus on Transnational Organised Crime and the full deployment of available technology to enhance police operations.
While the Commissioner acknowledged that certain targets set by the TTPS have, so far, not been achieved, she remained confident in the TTPS’ Crime strategies. “We know our targets are challenging, but we do not believe they are unattainable. It requires hard work which we are committed to doing. There is no consideration by me or any member of my Executive that the TTPS is unable or incapable to address the situation. What the data is telling us is that we need to increase our deployment of resources in certain areas, increase our focus on particular strategies and improve the precision of our intelligence and information,” the Commissioner said.
The Commissioner reiterated her comments made before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament on the Criminal Justice System, on Wednesday May 17th, 2023.
Given the dynamic nature of crime, the TTPS has been closely monitoring the implementation of its plans and their impact on the national landscape. The TTPS has also focused on training and development to build capacity and competence and has sought to maximise the use of technology to enhance the effectiveness of operations.
Understanding that community involvement is critical in our crime fighting strategy, the TTPS intensified its community outreach program with the objective of forming effective strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in communities throughout the country.
The indicators suggest that we have made some significant progress with positive gains and inroads in certain areas. We remain focused and resolute as we continue to pursue our targets.
Having analysed data for the period Jan 1st to May 15th, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, we set a target of a 15% reduction in serious crime and can now report that we have achieved a 17% reduction. While the organisation would have set a target of 30% detection rate for serious crimes, our efforts, thus far have yielded a result of 16% for 2023. The TTPS aimed for a 5% reduction in Road Traffic Accidents, and our measures implemented led to 15% decrease.
Illegal firearms, used in over 85% of murders, continues to be the weapon of choice. Our emphasis on removing these weapons from our communities therefore remains a top priority and we have recorded some success there. In 2023 to date, 262 firearms have been seized.
We aimed for a 20 % decrease in Violent Crimes, and so far have recorded a 15% decrease. Although we have fallen short on this target, we continue to analyse our strategies, and remain confident that our efforts will continue to bear fruit.
Despite our best efforts to date we have not yet been able to attain our target of a 20% reduction in the murder rate. We have instead recorded a 10% increase. This remains our main area of focus into which we will continue to exert a herculean effort. We have achieved a 12% murder detection rate, short of our target of 30%.
We targeted a 10% decrease in Motor Vehicle Larceny and have achieved a 1% decrease thus far. We will continue to educate the public on matters of security as it relates to their motor vehicles, and target priority offenders with a view to making greater inroads in this area of criminal activity. We will also continue to work with communities to offer positive alternatives to gang life which is an allurement to many misguided youths. Police presence and visibility will be increased through our grid patrol system.
We will continue to engage the media in an effort to build awareness on crime prevention. In addition, we remain open to the expertise and training afforded to us by both our local and foreign partners.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is determined to win the war against crime, and bring a sense of peace and safety to members of the public. With additional boots on the ground, we ask the members of the public to partner with us in being the extra eyes and ears we need to restore peace and security to our beloved country.