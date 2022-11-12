A Special Reserve Police officer was gunned down in Tobago on Saturday night.
Dead is Kyle Lashley, the fourth person to be killed today.
He is also the tenth homicide in Tobago this year.
Trinidad and Tobago may be headed to a grim record of having the highest ever homicide toll in its history in 2022.
Lashley was liming at Les Coteaux, a ville in the interior of Tobago, when a vehicle passed by and gunmen opened fire.
Lashley was hit multiple times.
He was taken to hospital where he died.
The shooting happened at around 7p.m.