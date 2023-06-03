T20 festival to christen Brian Lara*

SIGNED, SEALED... DELIVERED: A partial view of the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

A police officer, who allegedly beat his ex-wife during an argument, faced a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.

The officer, attached to the San Fernando Police Station, faced Magistrate Natalie Diop on an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It stemmed from an alleged argument with the woman at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, last November 5.

The officer, who is from Princes Town, allegedly held on to the woman’s neck and dealt her several blows about her body, causing injuries. A report was made to the Ste Madeleine Police Station and the matter referred to the Gender-based Violence Unit in Gasparillo.

Constable Ramsawak conducted further enquiries and laid the charge by way of summons.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday and the officer, who was represented by attorney Kiran Panday, entered a not guilty plea.

The file in the mater is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the matter was adjourned to October 2.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Offensive’ Barry banned from TV, radio

‘Offensive’ Barry banned from TV, radio

Radio and TV Jaagriti have taken a decision to not broadcast speeches of Opposition MP Barry Padarath.

The decision was made after the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) raised red flags over his use of what it deemed to be insulting language when Padarath uttered the words “son of a b----” at a public meeting.

The company said it has sought legal advice on whe­ther any steps should be taken in relation to TATT, as well as its continued business relationship with the United National Congress (UNC).

PM: Just $3 a day

PM: Just $3 a day

FOR the “average person” property tax will cost $3 a day, “less than a dinner mint”.

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he sought to justify the Government’s decision to impose property tax in order to fund the operations of reformed local government bodies.

Police kill two suspects out on bail

Police kill two suspects out on bail

TWO men were shot and killed during what police claimed was an exchange of gunfire early yesterday in Second Caledonia, Morvant.

“Not so,” said the relatives of one of the men who claimed they were killed “unjustly”.

The dead men are Allasafe Huggins, 26, of Second Caledonia, Morvant, and Kwasi Williams, 23, of Vegas in Morvant.

DUPREY TO PAY $1B

DUPREY TO PAY $1B

FORMER executive chairman of CL Financial (CLF) and CLICO director Lawrence Duprey has been ordered by the High Court to reimburse more than US$139 million or approximately TT$1 billion ($947 million plus interest) to the companies for facilitating a deal to sell shares in what was then called CLICO Energy to Proman Holdings (Barbados) Ltd in February 2009.

Recommended for you