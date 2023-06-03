A police officer, who allegedly beat his ex-wife during an argument, faced a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.
The officer, attached to the San Fernando Police Station, faced Magistrate Natalie Diop on an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It stemmed from an alleged argument with the woman at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, last November 5.
The officer, who is from Princes Town, allegedly held on to the woman’s neck and dealt her several blows about her body, causing injuries. A report was made to the Ste Madeleine Police Station and the matter referred to the Gender-based Violence Unit in Gasparillo.
Constable Ramsawak conducted further enquiries and laid the charge by way of summons.
The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday and the officer, who was represented by attorney Kiran Panday, entered a not guilty plea.
The file in the mater is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the matter was adjourned to October 2.