Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has amped up security measures to the members of the Trinidad and Tobago's men's football team who are participating in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States. 

The increased security measures came after members of the team received death threats after they held defending champions Mexico to goalless draw on Saturday night, in the opening round in Arlington, Texas. 

The CoP said he held discussions with the Ministers of National Security and Foreign and Caricom Affairs, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador to the United States Anthony Phillip-Spencer.

As a result of those discussions, a decision was taken to send the Special Branch representative, based in Miami, to be the security liaison with the Trinidad and Tobago Team for the remainder of their campaign in the Gold Cup.

The officer joined the team on Wednesday.

Commissioner Griffith said the officer’s role will be to liaise with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Frisco Police Department in Texas, Hotel Security, Match Security officials, security checks to the team bus, coordinate security at the hotel, training fields, and match venues, especially prior to departure and on arrival, and ensure the players are secure from access to spectators from opposing teams.

The TT National team will play El Salvador at 7.30 p.m. Wednesday at the Toyota Stadium, Texas.

The national team will complete the Group Stage on Sunday against Guatemala.

