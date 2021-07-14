A Princes Town man who allegedly threatened the lives of President Paula-Mae Weekes and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by phone is to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Vinu Dallsingh, 65, was charged with the offence of misuse of telephone facilities on July 9.

On May 6, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Emergency 999 Command Centre, St James, received a call threatening the lives of the President and the Prime Minister, the Police Service said in a statement yesterday.