The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said it is aware of a social media video, in which a woman is commenting on the process by which Firearm Users Licences (FUL) are issued.
A release stated that the TTPS has no issue with persons expressing their opinion on any matter, whether pertaining to the TTPS or otherwise, as this freedom is enshrined in our Constitution. However, the TTPS has also taken note of what appears to be an assault rifle in her possession.
Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has indicated that she is aware of the anxiety as it relates to the acquisition of FULs and legal firearms, and she is also very concerned about the continuing loss of life through gun and gang violence.
She said she remains very resolute in taking the necessary actions to effectively reduce this high incidence of crime and violence in our country. The Commissioner said, “The TTPS has always maintained transparency with regard to the policy and procedures required to obtain a Firearm Users Licence. I can assure the public that the issuing of FULs will continue, the application process will remain very robust and will be performed with due diligence.”