Following the seizure of the large assortment of high powered weapons on Tuesday, Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has commented that the removal of weapons will reduce the incidence of crime.
On Tuesday, officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Customs and Excise Division and Central Division CSI, under the supervision of the ACP Central Intelligence Bureau, conducted a joint intelligence-led exercise at Medway Warehouse located at Old Southern Main Road, St. Mary's Village, Freeport. During the exercise a party of officers searched a sealed barrel, which when opened, was found to contain:
• 9 AK-47 rifles
• 8 AR-15 rifles
• 2 pistols
• 1,021 rounds of assorted ammunition
• 36 magazines
“The seizure represents the joint inter-agency approach of Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Customs and Excise Division in targeting gangs which are involved in the transnational trafficking of firearms between North America and Trinidad and Tobago,” a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated on Wednesday.
Investigations are continuing by officers of the SIU and Customs and Excise Division.
“When we remove the weapons, we will reduce the incidence of crime.” Jacob said concerning Tuesday’s seizure.
Jacob added in the post, that he intends to intensify the pressure on the criminal elements operating within society by channelling resources and working strategically with other agencies to remove illegal firearms from communities.