Inspector Gideon Dickson, head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association, has added his voice in condemning videos and pictures on social media of the bodies of three of the four divers involved in the Paria Fuel Trading disaster after they had been recovered.
The three bodies, partly wrapped in body bags, were recorded in a 14-second video, as well as several images, and uploaded to social media.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, speaking with the Express on Monday, said he was disgusted by what he had seen and that an investigation had been launched.
Jacob said if it was determined that a member of the TTPS was involved, action would be taken.
Dickson, speaking with the Express yesterday, said he had been made aware of the video and he too was disgusted by what he saw.
“We just want to put on the public record that, like everyone else, we were disgusted. Sensitivity should have been exercised in this situation and it was not. These individuals have family members who have been hurting since the divers first went missing, so this was an act of insensitivity, if not cruelty,” said Dickson.
“And if when the investigation is completed it was determined that police officers had a role in putting that video out there, then it can be and will be considered unprofessional and not in keeping with regulations of the service as it pertains with the communication of sensitive information in the public space,” he added.
He said he would support any attempt to bring such persons to face disciplinary justice.
Dickson also officially extended condolences to the family and friends of all four divers.