A police constable was killed in a crash along the Southern Main Road in Cedros on Sunday night.
Officer Dymon Ezekiel Billy, 24, was driving his private vehicle, a white Isuzu pick up, towards Bonasse Village when the vehicle skidded on the wet road at around 8.50pm.
Police said Billy lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a culvert near Limefield Road.
He sustained serious injuries.
Fire services and Cedros police responded to the incident.
Billy, of Bamboo Village, Cedros, was taken to the Heritage Health Facility in Point Fortin by ambulance.
He was pronounced dead at around 10.58pm.
His body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary.
Billy was attached to the Fyzabad Police Station.