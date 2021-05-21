A police officer was killed on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday night.
Officer Kent Neptune was in his private car heading south when he crashed and the vehicle overturned several times.
Neptune was thrown from the vehicle died on the highway.
Neptune's family, including his children, came to the crash site not long after, and wept over his body.
He was attached to the Mon Repos Police Station which was only minutes away from the crash site.
The country is in a State of Emergency with a 9p.m. to 5a.m. curfew.