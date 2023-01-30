Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) met with representatives of the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters' Association (TTPA) on Monday to discuss the issue of police strength (manpower) at parties.
It was an issue raised by president of the TTPA Jerome “Rome” Precilla last week during a news conference at City Hall. The news briefing was also attended by the Association’s public relations officer, Paige De Leon
During Monday’s meeting, the TTPS team explained the legal definition of extortion to the members of the Association, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The TTPS then gave Precilla the opportunity to present evidence about the allegations previously made. However, with the explanation given, there was no evidence to support the claim that extortion exists, as it relates to the managing of extra duty by the TTPS, the post said.
At a last meeting where the groups met, Precilla presented guidelines to assist the police in addressing the calculation of the manpower needed for an event.
Snr Superintendent Kerwin Francis, who was part of the committee mandated by the COP to review the extra duty policy, thanked Precilla for the suggestions made in a proposal document he previously provided. The officer then made a presentation on the current Events Policy and Procedural Manual, and explained the process to Precilla and De Leon, which gave a very comprehensive understanding of how the extra duty is managed.
Another presentation was made by a representative of the Crime and Problem Analysis (CAPA) Branch, on the risk factors involved in arriving at the strength (manpower) given to be deployed at an event.
The post said that Precilla was pleased with the presentations and had further questions. He also asked to be given an opportunity to review and present the recommendations to the other members of the Association.
Christopher also took note of Precilla’s suggestions and both parties agreed to a follow-up meeting. Christopher noted that the TTPS is aware of the synergy needed between both parties, and appreciates the valuable contribution culture makes to enrich the lives of persons and to the economy and added that this must be balanced by the requirement to ensure patrons attending these cultural events are safe.
Also present at the meeting were DCP Curt Simon, other members of the Executive, and a representative from the TTPS Legal Unit.