There is to be an increase in mobile patrols at malls, neighbourhoods, and other areas in Chaguanas for the TTPS anti-crime plan during the Christmas season.
On Monday, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith met with the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas East, Vandana Mohit, to discuss various policing issues facing the constituency.
The meeting focused on ways that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) can continue to support the constituency and deal with the perception of rising crime in the borough.
Commissioner Griffith underscored that there has been a 35% decrease in overall crime in the country which he stressed meant a decrease in violent crime in the Chaguanas area.
The Commissioner revealed that an anti-crime plan for the Christmas season has been approved and will be implemented from December 1st.
This, he said, will see an increase in resources to the area along with mobile patrols at malls, in neighbourhoods, traffic management and the monitoring of pedestrians who may be at risk to pickpockets.
MP Mohit recognised the work that the TTPS has been doing in the Chaguanas East constituency and the need to continue the partnership with the TTPS regarding policing strategies in the community in order to manage the criminal elements.
Also in attendance were ACP Floris Hodge-Griffith and Senior Superintendent Central Division Curt Simon.