Eastern Division police are looking for two suspects who robbed a 30-year-old officer and his 66-year-old mother at gunpoint.
The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday at the victims’ home at Fonrose Village in Rio Claro.
According to police reports, the two had retired to bed for the night, when they were awakened by loud noises.
They found two masked men in their house—one armed with a gun.
The men bound the hands and feet of the cop and his mother, and ransacked the home.
They stole several electronic items, including a 42-inch television, cellular phones and the keys to the family’s black Toyota Fielder wagon.
Neither of the victims sustained any serious injuries during the ordeal.
PC Sutherland is continuing enquiries.