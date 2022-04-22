A police constable is dead following a confrontation this afternoon in Diego Martin.
At about 3 p.m. today officers of the Western Division Task Force went to Richplain Road, Diego Martin, to execute a search warrant on a man wanted by the police.
However, they claimed they were fired upon.
The officers took cover and returned fire in the direction shots were being fired from.
However, one officer - a police constable - was shot to the neck and upper torso.
He was placed into a police vehicle and taken to the St James infirmary.
He died while undergoing treatment.
Police operations are underway in the community for the suspect, who up to 4.30 p.m. today, had yet to be captured.
From initial information, the officer has been identified as PC Gilkes.
Gilkes was described as an engaging individual, who was involved in several operations that resulted in the seizures of firearms in the Western Division.