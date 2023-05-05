An investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police following the judgement in the matter surrounding firearms dealer Brent Thomas.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated, “The Commissioner of Police has noted with concern the judgment dated 25th April, 2023 of Justice Devindra Rampersad, and has ordered an investigation based on the issues raised.”
It added that, “Commissioner Harewood-Christopher has been duly informed that steps are being taken to appeal the judgement, and as such is constrained in giving any further information on the matter at this time.”
In the judgement, Rampersad criticized the police’s actions in the transportation of Thomas from Barbados to Trinidad and Tobago to face charges. He used the word “abduction” in the judgement.