Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has ordered an investigation into the fatal police shooting in Princes Town on Friday.
A post on the police’s social media page said that Christopher and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were aware of a video circulating on social media, that allegedly shows a fatal police shooting.
“Commissioner Christopher has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter and awaits the findings of the investigative team,” the post said.
The alleged incident occurred in the Southern Division.
It was said that further updates will be shared with the public.