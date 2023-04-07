A POLICE officer has pleaded guilty to raping his daughter a number of times over three years. The attacks began when the child was nine years old.
His arrest took place in July 2010, when his wife—the girl’s mother—found a DVD showing the man raping the child.
The officer, who is currently on suspension, pleaded guilty yesterday before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas during a virtual hearing.
He is to return to court on May 3 when his attorney, Naveen Maraj, will make his plea in mitigation.
Submissions will also be made on reporting conditions for the officer and his registration as a sex offender.
Following this, the judge will decide on the appropriate sentence to be imposed.
He faces seven charges of rape, indecent assault and grievous sexual assault.
The officer confessed to raping the girl for the first time at the family’s home when she was just nine.
The facts stated that from the date of the first incident, the officer continued to rape the girl two to three times a week until she was 12.
He faces five charges for rape, one for indecent assault and one for grievous sexual assault.
The victim, while being interviewed by detectives following her father’s arrest, informed them that on one occasion, she saw a camcorder pointed in the direction of the bed on which she was raped.
The girl never told her mother or anyone else of the incidents prior to the arrest.
But one day while her mother was cleaning the family’s home, she came upon DVD, the facts stated.
“On July 14, 2010, while house cleaning (name called), the mother of the VC (virtual complainant) and the wife of the accused found a white-coloured DVD lying on the floor next to the accused work bag.
“(Name called) took up the DVD and played it on the fast forward mode on the DVD player in her bedroom. (Name called) saw the accused having sex with someone who she thought looked like her sister. She immediately took off the DVD player, kept the DVD and told no one.
“On 15th July (name called) replayed the DVD on regular speed and recognised that the person, the accused, was having sex with her 12-year-old daughter, the VC,” the facts stated.
It went on to add that the woman then made a copy of the DVD and called one of her friends, who was also a pastor.
She later went to the friend’s home, and gave her a copy of the DVD.
“During the course of the week the VC was at her grandparents’ home. In the afternoon of 15th July, 2010, (the mother) contacted the accused and asked him whether he was having sex with the VC and he did not reply.
“(The mother) further told him that she would bring the VC home to ask her if it was true. It was while on the way to collect the VC, the accused contacted (the girl’s mother) and told her not to go for the VC because it was true and he did not mean to hurt anybody,” stated the facts.
The woman eventually returned home and demanded that the officer move out of their home.
She later made a report to then-deputy police commissioner Raymond Craig at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. It was from that point that other officers were assigned to investigate the case.
The accused was eventually arrested and charged with the offences.
Attorney Rhea Libert is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.