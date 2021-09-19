A police officer has reported the theft of his loaded gun.
The constable, of Union Village, Rio Claro, was liming at a business place located in Plaisance, Mayaro with others when he checked for his personal firearm a glock 27, 9mm pistol and magazine containing thirteen rounds of 9mm ammo.
He had it secured on his waist.
A report was made at the Mayaro police station and a party of officers executed three search warrants at St. Ann’s village, Union village and Plaisance road and two DVR’s were retrieved.
However, nothing was recovered. Several people were interviewed.