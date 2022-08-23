CoP’s gang warning for deadbeat dads
Kay-Marie Fletcher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Pay your child support.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has sent this message to fathers as he said the lack of support, especially to young males, allows gangs to step in and provide that assistance.
Speaking at the launch of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ parenting programme 2022 held at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre, Community Drive, Mt Hope, yesterday, Jacob said, “I want to encourage the menfolk to pay their maintenance and affiliation fees. It is totally necessary because when they fail to do it, and the young persons are not provided with the basic needs, again, we provide room for the gang recruiters and the gang leaders to recruit young persons by providing them with simple things that they require.
“If they do what is required to be done, they can help this situation that’s existing in Trinidad and Tobago and make it more difficult for persons who are involved in criminal activities and form the negative units as gangs to get in place,” he added.
Speaking to the media after the launch, Jacob said it is necessary for men to not only pay child support but to also be active in their children’s lives. “Once persons are deprived of their basic needs, the likelihood if someone is providing it, they will go in that direction, and if there is not that psychological aspect where I’m talking about, the attachment, the bonding, the positive involvement and positive beliefs, what happen is that gangs provide that sense of belonging to the young people. That affinity that they may be looking for in the family, and thus they gravitate towards gangs and they get involved in criminal activities,” he added.
Stating that young men between the ages of 16 and 34 are the main victims of this, he added that in 2021, 210 young males between the ages of 16 and 34 died by gun violence, and 150 have already died this way in 2022.
In 2021, 986 young men in this same age cohort were charged for possession of firearms and ammunition and firearm related offences and for 2022, 600 have already been charged.
Jacob said between last year and this year, 45 young men between 16 and 34 years old have also been charged with murder.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A Santa Cruz man who allegedly sold the same house twice was granted bail in the sum of $50,…
A powerful midday thunderstorm caused flooding across most of the country and felled a tree …
Four men were shot dead in separate incidents along the east-west corridor between Monday ni…
Residents of Warden Road and Spring Trace in Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, gathered yesterday …
The murder toll continued to climb yesterday with the killings of two men.