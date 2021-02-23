A Central Division Task Force police officer was wounded in a gun fight with criminals on Monday night.
One of the suspects was also injured.
Investigators said the officer was purchasing food at a gyro cart along the Southern Main Road in California when two men approached at around 9pm.
The men armed with guns attempted to rob the vendor when the officer identified himself.
Police said the men began shooting at the officer who responded with his service firearm.
One of the suspects was hit and the men retreated to a waiting vehicle.
The officer was also wounded and is being treated at hospital.
Police are asking health institutions to report anyone seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage recovered by police showed that the suspects were involved in another robbery at a mini mart in the central division on the same night.