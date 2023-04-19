Statement from the TTPS
The TTPS is very concerned about the continuing loss of life through gun and gang violence and remains very resolute in taking the necessary actions to effectively reduce this high incidence of crime and violence in our country. The TTPS will aggressively and relentlessly pursue those persons bent on causing pain and distress to innocent citizens.’
This from Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, in response to the four homicides that occurred yesterday, Tuesday 18th April, 2023. She added that she is aware of the impact of these homicides on the national psyche and is focused on implementing the strategies designed to cause a reduction in gun violence, serious crimes and murders.
The Commissioner noted, ‘We will persist in our efforts to rid the streets of illegal firearms, the choice of weapons for criminals. In 2023 we have already seized 219 illegal firearms and 6,821 rounds of ammunition and that campaign will continue.’
She added, ‘Homicide detectives are on the ground working assiduously, conducting inquiries and expending all available resources to bring perpetrators to justice.’
The Commissioner is appealing for cooperation from members of the public. She said, ‘We continue to appeal to the public, anyone who has information that could be of assistance, please come forward, help us, so that we can stem the tide of this lawlessness before other individuals and families are affected.’
Commissioner Harewood-Christopher further stated, ‘Our anti-crime initiatives have been tailored to be fit for purpose to meet the challenges in the respective communities and we have been reaping some successes.
And while we continue to deploy those initiatives we will be reaching deeper into communities nationwide to build relationships and foster collaborative problem solving approaches that will be effective in producing the results the country is crying out for.’
The Commissioner notes that the TTPS will also be maintaining a strategic presence in communities through its Community Justice Clinic initiative with clinics being sponsored in all 10 Policing Divisions on Saturday 29th April, 2023.
The Commissioner said, ‘I look forward to the impact of this initiative as a means of reducing serious crimes and murders arising out of family disputes, land matters and intimate partner violence. This is an excellent example of the benefits that can be derived from partnerships between the police and the public, in this case private attorneys.’
The Top CoP reiterated, ‘We understand the dynamic nature of crime and the need to continually be updating our strategies. We will continue to mobilise and deploy all our resources in every area of law enforcement.
We will maintain our confidence in our ability to succeed and will not surrender in this battle against the criminal element.’
‘We assure the members of the public that the Police will continue to be out front valiantly and tirelessly fighting the battle to keep all our citizens safe. We encourage all our stakeholders to contribute to the outcome by partnering with us, and we ask every citizen to co-operate with us, as we work together to make every place in Trinidad and Tobago safe.’