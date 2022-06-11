A police officer attached to the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol Unit was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday evening.
The officer told investigators that around 6.50 p.m., he was driving his white Honda Vezel SUV north along Blanchisseuse Road, when he observed a log across the roadway blocking his path.
He exited his vehicle and attempted to remove the log, when he was approached by two men, both armed with firearms. The men announced a hold-up and relieved the officer of his wallet and his vehicle. In the SUV, investigators were told, were his police-issued tactical jacket and bulletproof vest, and his Trinidad and Tobago Police Service ID card.
The officer managed to notify personnel at Blanchisseuse Police Station of what transpired and a team of officers, led by WPC Augustus, responded.
In an unrelated incident, police are investigating a report of a break-in at the home of a prison officer.
The 47-year-old woman told investigators that around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday, she had secured her home in Tamana and went to Golden Grove Prison, where she works.
Upon returning around 6.10 p.m., she saw the home had been broken into. Several electronic items, including speakers and a 50-inch television, were missing. The police were notified and a team of officers, led by Cpl Gentle, responded.