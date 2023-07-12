He further said that he received his full salary for the periods he submitted his sick leave applications, which suggested that his sick leave applications were approved by the Commissioner as sick leave with full pay.
Cop sues over sick leave
Cancer survivor challenges CoP for salary
Nikita Braxton-Benjamin
A cancer-surviving police sergeant has been given permission to challenge the Commissioner of Police over his sick leave.
Sgt Fiaaz Ali has been granted leave to apply for judicial review over the decision to reclassify, after eight years, some of his sick leave with pay, to sick leave with half pay or without pay.
He is also seeking to challenge being liable to repay the salaries he received while he was on sick leave.
Ali is being represented by attorneys Michael Rooplal, Kristy Mohan and Jamie Amanda Maharaj.
Leave was granted by Justice Devindra Rampersad.
Ali joined the Police Service in 1997 and, in 2014, was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer and underwent surgery. He also underwent cycles of chemotherapy at St James Medical Complex. At the same time he also faced radiotherapy at a private institution, approved by the Police Service. During radiation treatment, Ali sustained skin and muscle tissue damage which delayed his healing process.
In his affidavit, Ali stated that from April 2014, he submitted sick leave applications with medical certificates in support of his periods of absence from work, in keeping with directions and instructions of representatives of the CoP.
He further said that he received his full salary for the periods he submitted his sick leave applications, which suggested that his sick leave applications were approved by the Commissioner as sick leave with full pay.
Ali resumed duties in August 2018. However, in 2022, eight years after his first application for extended sick leave in 2014, and four years after he resumed full duties, he was informed that while some of his sick leave applications were classified as extension of sick leave with full pay, other periods were classified as absence from duty without pay, extension of sick leave with half pay, and extension of sick leave with no pay.
It was stated: “The natural consequence of the classifications contained in the respondent’s letter dated July 19, 2022, is that the applicant would owe a debt to the respondent in the value of the surplus in salary paid to him during his periods of sick leave.”
Ali, however, contended that during the delay in classifying his application for extended sick leave, he expended the salaries remitted to him to meet his living and medical expenses including to obtain life-saving cancer treatment and medication.
Due to his financial circumstances, he said he will face prejudice if he is forced to repay the salaries.
Ali further submitted a letter asking the CoP to reclassify his leave, taking his medical reports into account.
In March of this year he was told, via correspondence, that his request for reclassification of his extended sick leave had been denied.
A pre-action protocol letter was issued through his attorneys in May.
In a follow-up letter, the CoP indicated that his application for sick leave was classified in accordance with specific guidelines and, under these, he had the option of offsetting some of the leave with his vacation leave, accrued prior to his sick leave.
In his judicial review proceedings, Ali is seeking an order to quash the decision of the Commissioner, declarations that the decision is unreasonable, irrational, an improper exercise of discretion, unlawful, unfair, made in breach of the principles of natural justice, and amounts to a deprivation of his legitimate expectation.
He is also seeking an order compelling the CoP to reclassify the sick leave and a declaration that he is not liable for repayment of salaries. He is further seeking damages, costs and interest.
The matter is scheduled for September 8.
