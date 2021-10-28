A POLICE OFFICER who allegedly slapped a man in a wheelchair almost seven years ago has been committed to stand trial before the High Court.
PC Roger Rajkumar was charged by officer Joefield with misbehaviour in public office following the alleged assault on Robbie Ramcharitar, on High Street, San Fernando, on December 27, 2014.
Evidence from Joefield formed part of the State’s case, prosecuted by attorney Solange Devenish.
Video evidence, which went viral back in 2018, was also tendered by the State during the matter before Deputy Chief Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor.
Attorney Ainsley Lucky appeared on behalf of Rajkumar, who was placed on $50,000 bail with a cash alternative of $5,000 following the committal.
Ramcharitar, who has since passed away, was allegedly slapped three times across the head and face.
Following the alleged incident, the 46-year-old said he was left hurt and embarrassed.
Before his death, Ramcharitar had threatened to sue the State over the alleged incident, in which he claimed he had said “I love you” to a woman wearing blue clothing and she turned out to be a police officer
A female police officer was charged separately after Ramcharitar’s wheelchair was allegedly pushed down High Street that day.