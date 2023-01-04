An acting police sargeant reported to his colleagues that he sustained a gunshot injury when his firearm discharged at his home on Wednesday.
The officer, who is attached to the Homicide Bureau of Region III, was hospitalised for a gunshot injury to his left hand.
A police report stated that the acting sargeant reported that at around 2 p.m. he was at his home in Penal when he attempted to pick up his licenced Glock 19 pistol, which was in a holster on a stand next to his bed.
The officer reported that the holster fell and whilst attempting to catch it, his right “ring” finger got entangled with the trigger of the firearm and an explosion was heard.
The officer felt a burning sensation to his left palm of his hand and then saw blood.
He contacted a relative and was taken for medical attention at the Siparia District Health Facility.
A doctor treated him for a penetrating injury to the left hand, one centimetre in diameter.
As a result of the phone call from the officer, Sgt Gosine, Cpl Subhag, and PC Balkaran of the Penal Police Station went to the health facility where they met the injured acting sargeant and interviewed him.
At the officer’s house, CSI retrieved a spent shell, the Glock firearm, and 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The injured officer was conveyed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was hospitalised in stable condition.